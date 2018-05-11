Former Chelsea Midfielder Claims Arsenal Need 'at Least' 6 or 7 Signings to Compete Next Season

Arsenal need at least six new signings this summer if they want to compete with their rivals next season, according to former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley.

The former Derby County man believes that Arsenal need to completely overhaul their squad, as a lack of quality is to blame for the club's struggles in recent years.

Burley told ESPN FC as quoted by the Express: “That statement, a quote from Wenger, is still flying around – I think it’s relatively fresh – about that he’s convinced they’re only two or three players away from challenging.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“My God. If that’s not reason enough why Arsenal are getting him out and moving in a different direction, I don’t know what is.

“They need full-backs, they need centre-halves, they need central midfielders. The only position they might get away with is up front because they’ve got [Alexandre] Lacazette and Aubameyang.

“You might get away with it. The rest of it, there’s six or seven players at least needed there.”

0 - Arsenal are the only side in the top four tiers of English football yet to pick up an away point in 2018 (P7 W0 D0 L7). Anomaly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2018

Despite recent success in the FA Cup, Arsenal have struggled to live up to the high standards which have been expected of them. The Gunners went 9 years without a trophy between 2005 and 2014, and have been struggling to qualify for Champions League football.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to appoint their replacement for Arsène Wenger before the World Cup begins, and will be looking to strengthen their squad as soon as possible.