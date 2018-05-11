Former Chelsea Midfielder Claims Arsenal Need 'at Least' 6 or 7 Signings to Compete Next Season

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Arsenal need at least six new signings this summer if they want to compete with their rivals next season, according to former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley.

The former Derby County man believes that Arsenal need to completely overhaul their squad, as a lack of quality is to blame for the club's struggles in recent years. 

Burley told ESPN FC as quoted by the Express: “That statement, a quote from Wenger, is still flying around – I think it’s relatively fresh – about that he’s convinced they’re only two or three players away from challenging.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“My God. If that’s not reason enough why Arsenal are getting him out and moving in a different direction, I don’t know what is.

“They need full-backs, they need centre-halves, they need central midfielders. The only position they might get away with is up front because they’ve got [Alexandre] Lacazette and Aubameyang.

“You might get away with it. The rest of it, there’s six or seven players at least needed there.”

Despite recent success in the FA Cup, Arsenal have struggled to live up to the high standards which have been expected of them. The Gunners went 9 years without a trophy between 2005 and 2014, and have been struggling to qualify for Champions League football.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to appoint their replacement for Arsène Wenger before the World Cup begins, and will be looking to strengthen their squad as soon as possible.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)