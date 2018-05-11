Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Atletico Madrid take the short trip across the city to play against local rivals Getafe in the penultimate game of La Liga season on Saturday.

Atletico are hoping to finish in second place above their other provincial and more fervent rivals, Real Madrid, for just the 19th time in 86 seasons.

While Getafe sit in eighth and are looking to gain a place in the Europa League after being heavily fancied for relegation at the start of the season.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last five, winning four of those and will fancy their chances of extending their current run on Saturday. Atleti's form in the league has been indifferent of late and may be preoccupied with the Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the derby on Saturday:

Classic Encounter

Getafe will be hoping that they don't have a repeat of the 7-0 thumping that they endured at the Vicente Calderon, when Atletico last finished above of Real in La Liga in the 2013/14 season.

Atleti were crowned as the Spanish champions in that season for the tenth time and the thrashing of Getafe proved to be their biggest margin of victory of the season and epitomised their superiority in La Liga that year.





A brace from Raul Garcia and David Villa, as well as goals from Adrian and Diego Costa, secured the win, but Getafe didn't help themselves either. An own goal from Lopo and a red card for Juan Valera only assisted an already vivacious Atleti side.





Los Rojiblancos won this season, 2-0, in the first game between the two sides at their new ground, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Costa seemingly likes this fixture, he scored again, this time on his first game back for the club after a four year hiatus from Madrid.





The Spanish forward though, is never far from controversy and proved to be a typically contentious performance. He was sent off immediately after scoring, when he received a second yellow card for celebrating with the home supporters.

Key Battle

Angel Rodriguez vs Diego Godin

If Getafe are to come away with any points on Saturday, they will once again be reliant on their talisman, Angel Rodriguez. The Spanish forward is the Azulones' top scorer this season with 13 goals, helping to propel his side to the top half of La Liga table.





Getafe have won on just four occasions against Atletico, and will need their striker firing if they are to win on Saturday. He got the winner last week against Las Palmas and their supporters will hoping he can do the same this time out.





Atleti are strong and resolute first and foremost and will rely again, upon their back line for a platform on which to build from. They're coming into the game off the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Espanyol, when they conceded a third of the goals that they have shipped all season at home. One key ingredient was missing however: Diego Godin.

Godin, is the rock at the heart of that sometimes impenetrable Atletico defence, and their supporters will be hoping that his name is among the starters at the weekend. The Uruguayan's main concern will be that of the the threat posed by Adrian and Madrid will feel, that if they can stop him, then they can stop Getafe.

Godin and co. will also be wary of the ex-Chelsea striker, Loic Remy. The enigmatic Frenchman has scored seven in 21 games and has the talent to upset any defensive unit on his day.

Team News

Diego Simeone may be preoccupied with Wednesday's trip to Lyon to face Marseille in the Europa League final and choose to leave out the likes of Godin, Antoine Griezmann and Costa.

Juanfran is the only official injury concern heading in to the game. The full back is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a hamstring problem.

Jose Bordalas' Getafe side have a number of players on the injury list, namely the consistent full back, Damian Suarez and ex-Arsenal defensive midfielder, Mathieu Flamini are both doubts for Saturday.

Potential Getafe Starting Lineup: Guaita, Redondo, Ortega, Alba, Antunes, Portillo, Shibasaki, Barriuso, Diedhiou, Angel, Remy.





Potential Atletico Madrid Starting Lineup: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Filipe, Saul, Thomas, Koke, Vitolo, Costa, Griezmann.

Prediction





Simeone's side should be favourites going into the game at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday. The omens all favour an Atleti win. Los Rojiblancos have won all seven of the previous meetings between the sides, scoring 17 and conceding none.

However Bordalas and his defiant Getafe team are on a fantastic run of form and are unbeaten in their last five. Atletico have been less than convincing in La Liga in recent weeks and with the looming Europa League final on Wednesday, the Azulones will be hoping to take advantage.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Atletico Madrid