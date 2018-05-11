​Gianluigi Buffon Charged By UEFA Following Michael Oliver Comments After UCL Bust Up

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA for his comments towards referee Michael Oliver following Juventus' Champions League quarter-final aggregate defeat to Real Madrid last month, the governing body announced on Friday. 

The 40-year-old was left incensed by the English referee's decision to award Los Blancos a penalty in the dying moments of the tie's second-leg, which was subsequently scored by Cristiano Ronaldo to send the Spanish capital side through to the semi-finals. 

Despite not being directly involved in the foul on Lucas Vazquez, the former Italy international was dismissed by the 33-year-old Premier League official for his abusive reaction; which saw the shot-stopper furiously yelling and grabbing the referee in protest. 

The red card would mean that should Buffon return to Juventus next season, amid claims this could be his last, he would be banned for the Serie A outfit's opening three Champions League clashes. 

However, UEFA have now revealed that the goalkeeper will face further punishment from the governing body by stating, via their official website, that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the custodian for his "general principles of conduct", and that any retrospective action will be discussed at the end of the month. 

"This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 31 May," the statement read. 

Alongside the announcement regarding Buffon, UEFA also confirmed that Diego Simeone's four-match ban after being sent to the stands in Atletico Madrid's Europa League semi-final first leg against Arsenal has been upheld, despite an appeal from Los Rojiblancos. 

Due to the Argentine being absent in the second leg against the Gunners, he will be unable to feature on the touchline for a further three European matches, meaning the 48-year-old will be absent during his side's final clash with Marseille later this month. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)