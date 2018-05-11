Harry Kane Believes Champions League Football in Spurs' New Stadium Will Keep Stars at the Club

Harry Kane believes that the prospect of playing Champions League football in Spurs' new stadium next season, will be an enticing enough prospect to convince their top stars to stay at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino's men secured a top four finish on Wednesday night following a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, whereby Kane netted his 28th league goal of the season, subsequently guaranteeing their place in the Champions League group stages in the 2018/19 campaign.

Huge win tonight and good to seal @ChampionsLeague football again for next season. Now to finish on a high on Sunday. #COYS pic.twitter.com/1U7bKvHK7C — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 9, 2018

Such impressive performances from the Lillywhites this season has resulted in their top players receiving a great deal of attention from Europe's top clubs, with Cristian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and even Kane himself, linked with moves away from the North London club.

However, the England striker - who is the sixth highest scorer in Europe this season with a total of 39 goals - has insisted that the prospect of playing Champions League games in Spurs' new floodlit stadium will be enticing enough to persuade their best players to stay with the club, as reported by the Independent.

"You never know in football. In transfer windows you can never put your finger on it," Kane said. "But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.

"The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.

"[Champions League] is the big attraction, it is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world. It's massive.

"For us it is important with the new stadium. You want to be playing Champions League football and I can't wait for those Champions League nights at the new home."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After an impressive season, Kane believes that Spurs' achievement has been made all the greater by the fact they had to play their home games at Wembley this season; an aspect he feels has been overlooked by many.

"It feels really good, I'm really proud of the team and the club," he said. "It's been a tough year with Wembley. It's not easy when teams come here. It's a big game for them, big stadium for them. We've had to deal with that, deal with the pressure of that.

"I think some people underestimate how tough it has been at times, 38 games away from home in the Premier League really, and in a competitive league, that's tough.

"Especially with the top six, everyone is fighting for a Champions League spot."

Going into the last game of the season, the fight for the last place in the top four comes down to a tussle between Liverpool and Chelsea, with the former needing only a draw in their final game against Brighton and Hove Albion in order to claim fourth.

Meanwhile Spurs face off against Leicester City in their last league game at Wembley on Sunday, seeing Harry Kane require a hat-trick in order to equal Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's goal scoring exploits for the season.