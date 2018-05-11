Harry Kane Believes Champions League Football in Spurs' New Stadium Will Keep Stars at the Club

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Harry Kane believes that the prospect of playing Champions League football in Spurs' new stadium next season, will be an enticing enough prospect to convince their top stars to stay at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino's men secured a top four finish on Wednesday night following a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, whereby Kane netted his 28th league goal of the season, subsequently guaranteeing their place in the Champions League group stages in the 2018/19 campaign.

Such impressive performances from the Lillywhites this season has resulted in their top players receiving a great deal of attention from Europe's top clubs, with Cristian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and even Kane himself, linked with moves away from the North London club.

However, the England striker - who is the sixth highest scorer in Europe this season with a total of 39 goals - has insisted that the prospect of playing Champions League games in Spurs' new floodlit stadium will be enticing enough to persuade their best players to stay with the club, as reported by the Independent.

"You never know in football. In transfer windows you can never put your finger on it," Kane said. "But it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.

"The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies.

"[Champions League] is the big attraction, it is what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world. It's massive.

"For us it is important with the new stadium. You want to be playing Champions League football and I can't wait for those Champions League nights at the new home."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After an impressive season, Kane believes that Spurs' achievement has been made all the greater by the fact they had to play their home games at Wembley this season; an aspect he feels has been overlooked by many.

"It feels really good, I'm really proud of the team and the club," he said. "It's been a tough year with Wembley. It's not easy when teams come here. It's a big game for them, big stadium for them. We've had to deal with that, deal with the pressure of that.

"I think some people underestimate how tough it has been at times, 38 games away from home in the Premier League really, and in a competitive league, that's tough.

"Especially with the top six, everyone is fighting for a Champions League spot."

Going into the last game of the season, the fight for the last place in the top four comes down to a tussle between Liverpool and Chelsea, with the former needing only a draw in their final game against Brighton and Hove Albion in order to claim fourth.

Meanwhile Spurs face off against Leicester City in their last league game at Wembley on Sunday, seeing Harry Kane require a hat-trick in order to equal Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's goal scoring exploits for the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)