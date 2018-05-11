This is the Iceland team that will play in the World Cup for the first time.
Iceland has announced its squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the tiny island nation did it in style. The team was revealed Friday with an over-the-top hype video
Iceland has made history as the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup. Iceland locked up an automatic berth in October by defeating Kosovo 2–0 in a match in Reykjavik by winning Group I in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.
The European nation's selection includes playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and captain Aron Gunnarsson even though both midfielders are out injured.
Sigurdsson, Iceland's star player, has been dealing with a knee injury since early March and will miss the final game of the English Premier League on Sunday for Everton, while Gunnarsson is recovering from knee surgery.
Watch the video below for Iceland's full squad:
Iceland will play two friendlies before the start of the World Cup. Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria are in Iceland's World Cup group.
The full roster can be found below:
Goalkeepers
Hannes Þór Halldórsson
Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson
Frederik Schram
Defenders
Kári Árnason
Ari Freyr Skúlason
Ragnar Sigurðsson
Hörður Björgvin Magnússon
Birkir Már Sævarsson
Sverrir Ingi Ingason
Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson
Midfielders
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson
Birkir Bjarnason
Arnór Ingvi Traustason
Emil Hallfreðsson
Gylfi Sigurðsson
Ólafur Ingi Skúlason
Rúrik Gíslason
Samúel Kári Friðjónsson
Aron Einar Gunnarsson
Forwards
Alfreð Finnbogason
Jón Daði Böðvarsson
Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson
Albert Guðmundsson