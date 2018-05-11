Iceland has announced its squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the tiny island nation did it in style. The team was revealed Friday with an over-the-top hype video

Iceland has made history as the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup. Iceland locked up an automatic berth in October by defeating Kosovo 2–0 in a match in Reykjavik by winning Group I in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

The European nation's selection includes playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and captain Aron Gunnarsson even though both midfielders are out injured.

Sigurdsson, Iceland's star player, has been dealing with a knee injury since early March and will miss the final game of the English Premier League on Sunday for Everton, while Gunnarsson is recovering from knee surgery.

Watch the video below for Iceland's full squad:

Iceland will play two friendlies before the start of the World Cup. Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria are in Iceland's World Cup group.

The full roster can be found below:

Goalkeepers

Hannes Þór Halldórsson

Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson

Frederik Schram

Defenders

Kári Árnason

Ari Freyr Skúlason

Ragnar Sigurðsson

Hörður Björgvin Magnússon

Birkir Már Sævarsson

Sverrir Ingi Ingason

Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson

Midfielders

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson

Birkir Bjarnason

Arnór Ingvi Traustason

Emil Hallfreðsson

Gylfi Sigurðsson

Ólafur Ingi Skúlason

Rúrik Gíslason

Samúel Kári Friðjónsson

Aron Einar Gunnarsson

Forwards

Alfreð Finnbogason

Jón Daði Böðvarsson

Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson

Albert Guðmundsson