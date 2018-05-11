Inter vs Sassuolo Match Preview: Team News, Form, Prediction & More

Inter host Sassuolo on Saturday evening, with the former looking to make a late break into the Champions League spots. Luciano Spalletti's side currently sit fifth in Serie A, and are two points behind fourth-placed Lazio.

The away team haven't got anything to play for apart from pride in their last two games of the season, as they have guaranteed top-flight football for next season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Recent Form

Inter have won three of their last four games, with their only loss coming against table-toppers Juventus - who won 3-2 at San Siro in dramatic fashion last month.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

That was their first defeat at home since the turn of the year, and they will be keen to maintain their good home form. They ran out 4-0 winners against Udinese last week.

Sassuolo ran out 1-0 victors against Sampdoria last week to seal their Serie A status for another season.

Previous Encounter





These two faced off back in December where Sassuolo ran out 1-0 winners. Despite the favourites having the better of the chances, a Diego Facinelli header made sure the visitors would go home empty-handed.

Team News





The hosts will still be without Roberto Gagliardini who suffered a hamstring injury back in April, and Miranda may not feature after he suffered problems in the warm-up against Udinese. Matias Vecino will be serving the second of his three-game ban after he was sent off against Juventus in last month's 3-2 defeat.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Giuseppe Iachini will be without Federico Peluso who is out due to picking up five yellow cards. Sassuolo may see the return of Edoardo Goldaniga who was out with a hamstring injury which dates back to early April.

Key Battles





Mauro Icardi v Andrea Consigli





Icardi has been on fire this season, and the Argentinian has managed to notch an impressive 28 goals in Serie A so far this season which places him one goal away from the league's top goalscorer Ciro Immobile.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Icardi scored in Inter's 4-0 win against Udinese last week and will be looking to add to his tally against Sassuolo.

Goalkeeper Andrea Consigli will be dealt with the task of keeping Icardi at bay, and this will definitely be a challenge for the 31-year-old. However, the keeper has been impressive himself, keeping three clean sheets in his last four outings between the sticks.

Andrea Ranocchia vs Matteo Politano





Matteo Politano has been a key player for Sassuolo this season, bagging ten goals in all competitions. He netted his side's only goal against Sampdoria last week, and he has notched four goals in as many games to end the campaign with a bang.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Andrea Ranocchia will be the defender trying to stop Politano's recent goalscoring run should Miranda be out. Ranocchia netted in last week's win against Udinese and will be looking to solidify a place in the first-team. Helping to keep Sassuolo and Politano at bay will go a long way in doing this.

Prediction

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The hosts will be desperate to pick up all three points going into the final day where they play Lazio in a game to decide fourth place.

However, the visitors will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league, and end Inter's Champions League hopes. Inter's quality accompanied with their good home form, should see them pick up the win against Sassuolo.

Inter 3-0 Sassuolo