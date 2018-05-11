Liverpool to Compete With PL Duo for £40m-Rated Forward as Jurgen Klopp Draws Up 3-Man Shortlist

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a transfer for Brazilian forward Malcom from Bordeaux.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his squad in the summer ahead of next season, in order to continue to challenge with the league's big spenders and his first move could be to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to Malcom's signature according to the Daily Mail.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

The Reds are an attractive option for any young player. They are on course for a top-four league finish and are in the final of the Champions League, where they face Real Madrid in Kiev later in the month. Klopp has also shown that he has faith in young talent, with the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez all featuring heavily this season.

Malcom, has scored 21 goals in 94 appearances for Bordeaux since he signed from Brazilian side Corinthians back in 2016. Despite tailing off towards the end of the season the youngster remains one of the most highly-rated players in Ligue 1 and is almost guaranteed a Premier League move at the end of this term, whether that be to Liverpool or not.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

One of Bordeaux's shareholders Nicolas de Tavernost said last month: "There is a major player from Brazil [referring to Malcom] who you know wants to leave the club and we will do that in all of our interests.

"It is the reason we bought this player in the first place, to eventually sell him in between seasons."

Liverpool are evidently scouting the French top flight for talent, after recent reports have also claimed that the Merseyside club are in the market for Lyon star Nabil Fekir. Both the French league stars would be massive additions to Liverpool's squad, giving them depth in attack that they have seemed to lack at times this season.