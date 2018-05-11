Liverpool's 'Appalling' Allocation & Prices for Champions League Final Tickets Raised in Parliament

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Liverpool season ticket holder and former Labour Minister Derek Twigg raised questions about Liverpool's Champions League ticket allocation in the Commons on Thursday, labelling it 'appalling'. 

Both finalists, Liverpool and Real Madrid, have received 16,626 tickets each for the match held in Kiev on May 26, with prices varying between £48 to £394. The NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium operates with a capacity of 63,000 meaning a large proportion of the tickets will be held by people who are not fans of the clubs taking part. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Twigg asked Sports Minister Tracey Crouch (via Liverpool Echo): “Does she agree that it’s appalling Liverpool Football Club has only been allocated 16,626 tickets - some of them costing up to £400 - for one of the best-supported clubs in the world?


“It’s not really paying due respect to the fans who support the game.”

But Ms Crouch claimed that the allocation was not her responsibility, despite the fact that she wants Liverpool fans to have the opportunity to watch their team in the big game. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"That is a matter for UEFA," she said. 


“But I share the view we want to make sure Liverpool fans do get their opportunity to go along and celebrate being in the Champions League final.” 

Season ticket holders, official members and fan card holders who have attended seven or more Champions League matches this season, excluding the qualifying match against Hoffenheim are guaranteed a ticket to watch Liverpool in the final. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Those who have attended fewer games in the the European competition will not be so lucky. A ballot will take place for those season ticket holders, official members and fan card holders who have attended six European matches this term. This means Liverpool supporters will only have a one in four chance of accessing a ticket for the final. 


For those unable to attend a Liverpool spokesperson has said that a live screening at Anfield will take place in order for people to watch the game with other supporters, but it does not have the same atmosphere as actually being at the game. 

It has been a fantastic run for Liverpool to reach the Champions League final, and fans will be immensely disappointed if they miss out on a ticket to watch the game live. Even with the small allocations though, the atmosphere will be incredible, and Liverpool fans will hope their support can overturn Klopp's poor record in cup finals.

