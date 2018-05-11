Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn on his Tottenham future, saying that any approach for him would have to be made via chairman Daniel Levy.

The Lilywhites secured Champions League football for an unprecedented third season in a row with victory over Newcastle on Wednesday, but continued speculation has seen Pochettino linked with a move to Real Madrid.

After defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final prolonged Spurs' trophy-less run to ten seasons, Pochettino said the club needed to push in the right direction "with me, or with another coaching staff," raising questions about his future.

But speaking to Spanish radio station El Transistor after the win over Newcastle, Pochettino was straight-faced in his answers about his future and insisted that Tottenham had enjoyed a good season, despite the lack of silverware.

“I have 3 years left on my contract," said the Argentine, as quoted by CalcioMercato. "If anyone wants me they have to talk to our chairman.

“We’ve had a good season, our performances have been very good. We are far from Chelsea, Liverpool, etc. [money wise] but are competing very well against them.”

Pochettino was also asked where his allegiances lay ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, who meet in Kiev on May 26.

“I think Real Madrid are the favourites to win the Champions League final and I want them to win because Liverpool are our rivals in the Premier League,” Pochettino said.

Tottenham beat Los Blancos at Wembley in the group stages of this year's competition, before bowing out to Juventus in the last 16. The 2017/18 campaign marks the second year in a row where Spurs have finished ahead of rivals Arsenal though, an achievement they had previously not accomplished in more than 20 years.