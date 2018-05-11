Mohamed Salah Insists He Always Wanted to Prove Doubters Wrong After Picking Up POTY Award

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Mohamed Salah has revealed it was always in his mind to return to the Premier League and prove the doubters wrong after failing to shine at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool last summer from AS Roma and has gone on to be a pivotal figure in the Reds' campaign, netting 43 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the UEFA Champions League - where he will get the chance to add to that tally against Real Madrid in the final later this month. 

Many scoffed when the Egypt international's comeback was confirmed ahead of this season, with it suggested the attacker did not have what it takes to succeed in England's top-flight. 

However, while picking up the Football Writers' Player of the Year award on Thursday evening, just hours after scooping the Anfield prize, Salah stated, as quoted by the Irish Independent, that he always believed in his ability and used the negativity to help motivate him throughout the campaign. 

"I'm always happy when I fell like I've achieved something and get awards," the Liverpool ace said. "I work hard for that; I always want to help my team. So, I am always happy to win awards. 

"I was here four years ago, and a lot of people were saying: 'He can't succeed and he cannot play in the Premier League. It's very difficult for him.'

"So, it was always in my mind to come back. From the first day I left Chelsea, it was always in my mind to come back and prove them wrong. So, I proved them wrong."

Salah is likely to add another accolade to his collection this weekend as he secures the Premier League golden boot, with his 31 top-flight goals currently pipping Harry Kane's return by three. 

