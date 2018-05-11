PHOTO: adidas Selling New Leicester Home Shirt Online Before Club Unveil the Fresh Strip

adidas have listed the new Leicester City home kit for sale on their website, before the Foxes have chance to officially unveil the new strip.

The fresh design is the first Leicester kit to be produced by adidas and is available for $90 on their official US website.

Leicester City have had their kits manufactured by Puma since 2012, when the club were competing in the Championship. The new adidas agreement marks a significant change for Leicester and shows the ambition of the club from a commercial viewpoint.

The new design looks slick, with the traditional three white stripes of adidas running along the shoulders and a neat v-neck collar. It has a faint cross-hatch pattern running across the front of the shirt. adidas are yet to unveil the shorts, socks or any of the other new kits.

"WORN IN THE ROAR OF KING POWER STADIUM," the product description on the Adidas website reads.

It continues: "Leicester City players wear this soccer jersey for home games. The design stays true to the club's roots with a classic blue. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric keeps it equipped for the modern game."

The news follows recent photos that were leaked of Juventus' new adidas home kit. The global sportswear brand have recently released a new Climachill shirt template, which follows their previous Climacool range. Argentina, Spain and Germany are amongst the teams who will be wearing the new Climachill range at the World Cup in Russia this summer.