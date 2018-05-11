PHOTO: Chelsea Release Official New Nike Kit Design Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2018/19 season, after releasing a statement on their official website.

The famous blue kit has been given some neat tweaks ahead of next term, with images released on the club's social media page showing some white and red trimming. The club's official kit supplier remains Nike, with their sponsorship with Yokahama Tyres also continuing.

The cover picture released in the tweet shows Eden Hazard, Victor Moses and Cesar Azpilicueta modelling the new design, accompanied by the Premier League's official matchball - also sponsored by Nike.

Chelsea's official twitter handle has changed their cover picture also to reveal the new design, with the aforementioned players featuring alongside Brazilian star Willian.

The usual replica versions of the shirt are available for £64.95 from the official Nike store, while fans who want to go the extra mile and get their hands on authentic player issue version can do so for £89.95.

Chelsea set to officially launch the new Nike kits tomorrow..



As if we didn’t already know what they looked like.. pic.twitter.com/W3ARjkFZCp — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) May 10, 2018

A statement on Chelsea's official website read: "The new kit takes inspiration from the famous and much-loved jerseys of the 1980s and 90s. Flashes of colour light up the shirt, with dazzling horizontal red and white lines vibrantly standing out against the famous Chelsea blue.

"The jersey is complemented by the traditional blue shorts and white socks, brightened by a horizontal red and blue trim at the knee."

The Blues will be hopeful their new apparel will fire them to bigger and better things next campaign, after a season of struggle at Stamford Bridge.