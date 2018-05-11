AS Roma Unveil New Nike 2018/19 Home Kit With Historic Roman Military Design

Serie A side AS Roma have unveiled their new home wear for the 2018/19 season.

The new strip, inspired by ancient Rome, features a chainmail armour design on the front, similar to what soldiers of the past wore. And according to the club's official website, it symbolises the 'unbreakable bond between AS Roma, the city and the club’s fans around the world.'

The chainmail design, known as the lorica hamata locally, is meant to give off the impression of a suit of armour as the players enter the pitch.





Of course, this new home kit come in the traditional red. And the swoosh symbol from chief sponsors Nike will be shown in luminous yellow. There are also flashes of yellow on the neck of the jersey, with the names and numbers on the back coming in yellow as well.

On the inside is a badge of laurels with the words "We are Roma" printed in the middle, while Nike also have their logo and "Nike Vaporknit" written in.

The sleeves, while still in red, have slightly different tones to give the jersey a bit of a modern look.

Roma's players will wear said strip on Sunday when they host Juventus in the final home game of the season. And replicas will be available for purchase from May 17 on the club's webstore, as well as nike.com.