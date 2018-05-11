'They Want to Go By Coach': Huddersfield Cancelled Flight Home to Prolong EPL Survival Celebrations

After Huddersfield secured their place in the Premier League next season with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea, manager David Wagner revealed that his players wanted to enjoy their success for as long as possible by taking a coach back to Huddersfield, instead of their scheduled flight home.





According to ESPN, Wagner was asked how his team planned to celebrate their survival, and replied. He said: "The guys just said we cancelled their flight. They want to go back by coach. They have 48 hours, and what they say, we'll do. We'll go back by coach."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Yorkshire side were seen celebrating wildly with their travelling fans after the full time whistle at Stamford Bridge, with crates of beer being carried into the away dressing room for the side to continue their celebrations. The 193-mile road trip back to Huddersfield will have certainly given the team plenty of time to enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

Wagner added: "This achievement for our football club is just incredible. We did it on our own. We didn't rely on anybody. We did it with our result, in this week with [matches against Manchester] City, Chelsea and Arsenal...it's just unbelievable. I'm so proud that the players have done it by themselves, and I'm happy for them, my backroom staff and the fans.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"For sure, Chelsea were the better team and we had the Lady Luck. We saw top, top quality in Chelsea's side, and we saw desire, spirit, great attitude and an unbelievable work rate on our side, and sometimes that's enough. Today was a stolen point but, to be perfectly honest, I don't care."

Huddersfield have continued to defy the odds, with it being widely believed that the Terriers would face immediate relegation to the Championship after their first season in the top flight.

This is nothing new for Wagner and his side, with many pundits even believing Huddersfield would be relegated from the Championship last season, only for The Terriers to win the Playoff Final against Reading to claim the final position in the Premier League.

Huddersfield have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and will be looking to improve their side this summer to prepare themselves for their next season in the Premier League.