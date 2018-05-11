VIDEO: Nottingham Forest Fans Praise Karanka as They Chat to Ex-Midfielder About Season Highlights

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

As a thank you to Nottingham Forest fans for their fantastic support throughout the year, club sponsors 888sport laid on free buses to last weekend’s away trip to Bolton Wanderers

Fans got the opportunity to chat to former Forest midfielder Guy Moussi on the coach about their highlights of a mixed season in which Forest beat Arsenal in the FA Cup, but finished in a lowly 17th place in the Championship.

Forest started the season with Mark Warburton in charge but he was sacked at the end of 2017 with the club in 14th. Caretaker manager Gary Brazil led them to an amazing 4-2 win over FA Cup holders Arsenal before he was replaced by Aitor Karanka.

Many of the fans cite Karanka's arrival as a turning point in their season, with the ex-Middlesbrough boss adding some much-needed defensive solidity. 

"I think this season went quite well, especially towards the second half," said one fan. "As soon as Karanka came in it was a glimmer of hope." Another agreed, saying: “I think the best thing that’s happened is Karanka coming in.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Defensively he's been fantastic," added another supporter. "We've got a lot clean sheets and we look a lot more solid now so we've got a good foundation to work on I think."


Despite having struggled in the league, Forest fans also agreed that they do not need a massive squad overhaul in order to be competitive in the Championship.

"We've got the basis of a decent side," one long-term fan told Moussi. "I don't think we need to go out and buy 10 or 12 players, three or four would be sensible and still use the loan market if necessary."

Bolton beat Forest 3-2 at the Macron Stadium to secure their place in next season's Championship.

