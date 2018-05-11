Wayne Rooney Misses Everton Training to Add to Rumours of Summer Exit to MLS

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Wayne Rooney's future at Everton has been thrown into further doubt after the former England international did not participate in training on Friday, according to reports. 

Reports broke on Thursday claiming the 32-year-old had agreed a £12m move to MLS franchise DC United after struggling to find a consistent spot in the Toffees' first team during the second half of the season. 

However, despite the speculation, Goodison Park boss Sam Allardyce insisted during his press conference on Friday that the ex-Manchester United frontman had not asked to leave the club this summer, although the 63-year-old admitted that any player who did not want to be at the Merseyside outfit was welcome to depart.

It was suggested that Friday's training session would hold answers regarding Rooney's future, and according to Sky Sports, it may well have done; with the boyhood Everton supporter leaving before his teammates headed out for their session. 

It is still unknown where the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer was headed when he departed Finch Farm, with the possibility of him seeking external treatment one suggestion. 

However, with Allardyce not alluding to any injury doubts regarding the 32-year-old during his pre-West Ham United press conference, that seems unlikely. 

The Everton boss remained coy on whether he knew of any negotiations between the club, Rooney and DC United taking place ahead of the proposed move, although the ex-national team coach was keen to remind the press that such talks are out of his hands. 

If the rumoured reports do transpire to be true, the Englishman could record his final Premier League minutes this weekend when his side visit the already safe Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday. 

