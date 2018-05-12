Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Insists He Will Remain at the Emirates Stadium Next Season

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin insists he will remain at the Emirates Stadium next season, as he called London his "home" for the time being. 

Since making his debut for the Gunners in 2014, the Spaniard had become Arsene Wenger's first choice right back, making 161 appearances in all competitions, with 46 of those coming in what has been a disappointing season for the North London club.

Despite news of Wenger's immanent departure at the end of the season and persistent rumours of the 23-year-old doing the same, Bellerin has revealed in a recent interview with Sky Sports News that he sees his immediate future at the Premier League side. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bellerin said: "I've got a long contract, I have been in London for a very long time, this is what I call my home right now. There is nothing else I am thinking of, for the summer. 

"We have the World Cup, I don't know if I will be called up or not, that is something we will need to wait and see. If I get given the chance then I will be really happy for it. Apart from that I am sure I will be coming back here next pre-season."

With one game of the season remaining against Huddersfield in the Premier League, before the prospect of his first World Cup this summer, the former Barcelona youth product believes the current group of players have a bright future ahead of them, sharing recent comments made by Wenger

He continued, stating: "We feel we have the potential. I think we know it when we play together and when I see all my teammates in training, I feel we are not where we should be. 

"That can be due to so many reasons we need to find out and work on them. I am sure we will do. When he [Wenger) says that, I can see the potential we have as a team."

