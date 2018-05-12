Arsene Wenger Fires Warning to Spurs Over Stadium Move & Jokes They May Have to Sell Kane to Arsenal

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Arsene Wenger has warned Tottenham could be forced to sell star players such as Harry Kane in order to fund their impending move to their new stadium. 

After confirming their place in the Champions League for a third successive season following their 1-0 win against Newcastle in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino's side looked in a great place ahead of their move to a new home next season, although Wenger couldn't resist having his say on Spurs' stadium switch. 

Wenger is no stranger to the travails of moving into a new home, following Arsenal's switch from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006. While he has insisted he doesn't regret leaving the old ground for the new, Wenger claimed the cost of Spurs move could force them to sell the likes of Kane - joking the England forward could even join the Gunners as a result. 

As reported by the Evening Standard, the Frenchman said: "The prices for the stadiums have doubled but the transfers of the players have tripled or quadrupled. A £10m player when we built the stadium was huge.

"Today a guy like Kane, I don’t know for how much they can sell him. £100m? So they might get more supply. But they have to face it. Will they have to sell players? Even to Arsenal maybe!"

The soon-to-be former Arsenal manager was speaking in his final game in charge away to Huddersfield, although Wenger's comments are in stark contrast to what the aforementioned Kane said earlier this week.

Tottenham's two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner believes qualifying for the Champions League can mean the club doesn't have to sell players to fund the move into their new £800m stadium, while Pochettino has challenged Spurs to build on recent success after being guaranteed to finish as the league's top London side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)