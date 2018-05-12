Arsene Wenger Fires Warning to Spurs Over Stadium Move & Jokes They May Have to Sell Kane to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has warned Tottenham could be forced to sell star players such as Harry Kane in order to fund their impending move to their new stadium.

After confirming their place in the Champions League for a third successive season following their 1-0 win against Newcastle in midweek, Mauricio Pochettino's side looked in a great place ahead of their move to a new home next season, although Wenger couldn't resist having his say on Spurs' stadium switch.

Wenger is no stranger to the travails of moving into a new home, following Arsenal's switch from Highbury to the Emirates in 2006. While he has insisted he doesn't regret leaving the old ground for the new, Wenger claimed the cost of Spurs move could force them to sell the likes of Kane - joking the England forward could even join the Gunners as a result.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the Frenchman said: "The prices for the stadiums have doubled but the transfers of the players have tripled or quadrupled. A £10m player when we built the stadium was huge.

"Today a guy like Kane, I don’t know for how much they can sell him. £100m? So they might get more supply. But they have to face it. Will they have to sell players? Even to Arsenal maybe!"

The soon-to-be former Arsenal manager was speaking in his final game in charge away to Huddersfield, although Wenger's comments are in stark contrast to what the aforementioned Kane said earlier this week.

Tottenham's two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner believes qualifying for the Champions League can mean the club doesn't have to sell players to fund the move into their new £800m stadium, while Pochettino has challenged Spurs to build on recent success after being guaranteed to finish as the league's top London side.