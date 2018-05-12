Atalanta vs AC Milan Preview: Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Atalanta will welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday evening in the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season.

After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday, Milan's hopes of qualifying for the Europa League are solely reliant on a top seven finish. A victory for I Rossoneri at the weekend will be enough to secure them a place in next year's competition.

The seventh-placed hosts are just one place and point off the visitors and harbour their own hopes of playing in Europe next season. Gian Gasperini's side will take a massive stride towards realising those aspirations if they can secure all three points on Sunday.

Atalanta won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the San Siro in December.

Classic Encounter:





Having met on 38 occasions, it is Milan who have the better head-to-head record with 19 wins compared to Atalanta's eight; although the Bergamo club are undefeated in their last five fixtures versus I Rossoneri.

Back in the 2007/08 season, Atalanta travelled to the north of Italy to face a Milan side which still boasted a number prestigious names. Nevertheless, it was the visitors who took a shock lead on the half hour through Italian forward Sergio Floccari, before Antonio Langella made it 2-0 to the away side ten minutes later.

Milan never looked like getting back into the game until the 85th minute, when Paolo Maldini's header halved the deficit. Italy and Milan legend Alessandro Nesta was harshly sent off just minutes later, but the hosts were given the opportunity to equalise in the last minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Up stepped Andrea Pirlo, but his spot kick was excellently saved, and the visitors held on for a deserved three points.

Recent Form:

Atalanta Home Form: WWDLWD





Atalanta have the seventh best home record in the Serie A, with nine wins and four losses in 18 games thus far at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. The Bergamo based club have scored 29 times (1.6 per game) and conceded 17 times (0.95 per game) whilst playing in Lombardy.

Their only loss in their last six home fixtures came against Sampdoria back in April. Since then, they've drawn to Internazionale, and beaten Torino and Genoa. If Atalanta can avoid a loss at the weekend, they'll stretch their undefeated run to seven games.

Milan Away Form: WDLLWW





Having won eight and lost six from 18 games outside of Milan, I Rossoneri have the seventh best away record in the league. So far, Gennaro Gattuso's side have scored 30 goals away from home (1.7 per game) and conceded 25 (1.4 per game).

Milan's last two away defeats were against table-toppers Juventus and Arsenal in the Europa League. Since their defeat to I Bianconeri in March, Milan have defeated Bologna and drawn with Torino.

Team News:





Atalanta's Mattia Caldara is available for selection after missing the last two games due to suspension. Forward Andrea Petagna and midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola are both still out with injuries.

For Milan, right-back Andrea Conti is recovering from a knee operation and is not expected to return until September. Midfielder Lucas Biglia is yet to regain match fitness and it's unlikely that Gatusso will risk playing the 32-year-old, who is expected to be included in Argentina's World Cup squad.





Atalanta Potential Lineup: Berisha, Toloi, Caldara, Masiello, Gosens, Roon, Freuler, Castagne, Cristante, Gomez, Barrow





Milan Potential Lineup: Donnarumma, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Bonucci, Calabria, Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura, Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Prediction :

Atalanta are the form team heading into the game and, in truth, most of the pressure is on Milan, who are set to face eighth-placed Fiorentina in the final game of the season.

Atalanta's home record is remarkably similar to Milan's away record, and the game on Sunday will likely be decided by the odd goal.





Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Milan