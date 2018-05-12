Bayern Munich 1-4 Stuttgart: Reds Humbled in Bundesliga Classic as Heynckes Waves Final Goodbye

Bayern Munich rounded off their title-winning campaign in disappointment as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of a revitalised VfB Stuttgart, who have been in fine form since Tayfun Korkut took charge earlier this year.

The Bavarians clinched their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title some time ago, and Bayern Munich were eager to give their departing manager Jupp Heyckes a send-off to remember ahead of his summer retirement.

However, the Swabians had travelled to the Allianz Arena knowing that they would need to upset the odds to stand any chance of squeezing into the Europa League places. And even with star striker Mario Gómez missing after he became a father on Friday, Stuttgart stunned the Bundesliga champions to secure one of the most shocking results of the season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern Munich will now be fully focused ahead of their DFB-Pokal final next week where their future manager, Niko Kovac, will take charge of Eintracht Frankfurt one final time.

The hosts wasted no time in going for the jugular, and a goal-bound effort from James Rodriguez after one minute could have found the back of the net had it not been for a deflection off his teammate, Robert Lewandowski.

But it was the visitors who took the lead early on. A stunning solo run from Anastasios Donis was converted by Daniel Ginczek to give Stuttgart the shock advantage in Bavaria, and the 27-year-old's strike dampened the party atmosphere inside the opening 10 minutes.





Donis continued to cause Bayern Munich serious problems down the right wing, while Stuttgart's Holger Badstuber thwarted the hosts' attacking play on his return to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern were able to bring themselves back on level terms just after the 20-minute mark, with Corentin Tolisso tapping the ball into an empty net after Robert Lewandowski rounded the visitors' goalkeeper.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala then tried his luck at a solo run for Stuttgart, but this time Ginczek was unable to finish off a chance from the edge of the penalty area.

Bayern Munich somehow missed the opportunity to take the lead for the first time in the game when Lewandowski's close-range header was spectacularly saved on the line by Ron-Robert Zieler.

The former Leicester City goalkeeper was then called upon to acrobatically keep out a driven shot from Tolisso.

And Stuttgart had enough time to carve open one last opportunity, with danger man Donis dinking the ball over Sven Ulreich after another fantastic solo run to put the visitors in front at the break.

Substitute Javi Martínez tested Zieler's reactions with a shot just minutes after the restart, and as Bayern Munich grew more desperate in search of a goal, Stuttgart notched their third and fourth of the game in quick succession.





Clever work down the left flank between Emiliano Insua and Ginczek allowed the Argentine full back to float a cross towards an unmarked Chadrac Akolo, who headed the ball past Sven Ulreich.





Bayern's day then went from bad to worse when Ginczek scored his second of the game, pouncing on a loose ball after Erik Thommy's header was well saved by the Bavarians' goalkeeper.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Bayern Munich desperately pushed for a way back into the game, but Tayfun Korkut's side were resilient throughout the rest of the second half and kept the Bundesliga champions feeding off scraps.

Thiago Alcântara should have pulled a goal back for the hosts after pouncing on a mistake from Timo Baumgartl, but Zieler popped up with another fantastic save to keep Stuttgart's three-goal lead intact.

Both Sandro Wagner and Robert Lewandowski saw snapshots fly just wide of the post, and Bayern's players became increasingly frustrated in the last few minutes of the game.

Despite piling a barrage of pressure onto the visitors, Bayern Munich were unable to find a way through, ensuring that Jupp Heynckes' reign at the club ended in a defeat to Stuttgart - who were only promoted to the Bundesliga last year.