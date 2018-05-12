Burnley vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The end of the 2017/18 Premier League season is upon us, and Burnley will take on Bournemouth on the final day of the season.





It has been a tremendous season for the Clarets, who will be playing in the Europa League next season after confirming their seventh place spot on the table.

Bournemouth will be finishing in mid-table once again after a season of ups and downs. Eddie Howe continues to keep the Cherries competing in the top flight, despite their limited resources compared to many of the teams around them.

With not much to play for on Sunday, both sides will be aiming for a victory to round off the end of the season. Here's everything you need to know before this meeting at Turf Moor.

Classic Enounter

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sunday's clash will be just the fourth time that Bournemouth and Burnley have met in the Premier League. The two met in the Championship in 2014, but before then you will have to go back as far as the year 2000 to recall another league meeting between the Clarets and the Cherries when both teams were in the old League Division 2.

But their first Premier League encounter was certainly a memorable one, where Burnley managed a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in December 2016.

Jeff Hendrick opened the scoring in some style for Burnley, who found the top corner from 25 yards with a stunning half-volley. The Clarets doubled their lead just three minutes later, this time Stephen Ward was quickest to the rebound to finish from close range.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Bournemouth mounted a comeback at the stroke of half time, with Benik Afobe finding the goal to half the deficit. But in the second half, Burnley would soon restore their two-goal lead when George Boyd fired into the bottom corner.

Charlie Daniels struck late on to bring to Cherries back to within a goal of drawing level. A tense final few minutes followed, but it was too little too late for Bournemouth, who went home empty handed.

Key Battle





Sam Vokes vs Nathan Ake

Great night at the awards yesterday, Players Player Of The Year! I’m grateful, thank you all🙏🏽🍒 pic.twitter.com/a0oyKIBYSW — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 7, 2018

With Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood both doubts for Burnley's final game due to injury, this could be a good chance for Sam Vokes to prove his worth up front. The Wales international has not started a Premier League game since February and has not netted a league goal since April.

A strong performance on the final day of the season could give manager Sean Dyche plenty to think about over the summer, especially if the Welshman was not going to part of his plans going forward.

Up against him will be Bournemouth's Player of the Season, Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender has been a consistent performer for the Cherries all season, and at only 23 years of age, could continue to be an important player for them in years to come.

Team News

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

With seventh place and Europa League football for next season secure, there's a chance Burnley could give Tom Heaton a return between the sticks after missing the majority of the season through injury.





Ashley Barnes was forced off early in defeat to Arsenal with a shoulder injury and could miss out on the final day. Fellow striker Chris Wood is also a doubt with a foot problem. Ben Mee is close to a return from injury, but Scott Arfield (calf), Steven Defour (knee), and Robbie Brady (knee) are ruled out.

There's a chance that Adam Smith could return for Bournemouth on the final day of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Harry Arter is ruled out with an Achilles problem, while Junior Stanislas is not expected to return until August after picking up a serious knee injury.

Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Heaton; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Lennon; Hendrick; Vokes





Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup: Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake; Fraser, Cook, Surman, Daniels; King, Wilson, Mousset

Prediction

Bournemouth have struggled on the road this season and have failed to win in 11 of their last 12 league matches away from home. Meanwhile, Burnley do not tend to concede many goals at Turf Moor, which could mean that the Cherries could struggle on Sunday.

The Clarets have just suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at the hands of Arsenal, where they conceded five. This could have knocked their confidence somewhat, and with Europa League football already secure, they have little to play for other than pride on Sunday.





Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Bournemouth