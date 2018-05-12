Inter Set to Announce Two Further Star Signings Following Stefan de Vrij Confirmation

Inter are set to announce the signings of Kwadwo Asamoah and Luataro Martinez in the coming days, according to reports in Italy.

The Nerazzurri are expected to use the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their squad with the hope of featuring in the Champions League next season; with the Serie A giants two points from Lazio in fourth ahead of their season-defining contest against Biancocelesti to round off the campaign next weekend.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the San Siro outfit are close to announcing both Juventus' Asamoah and 20-year-old striker Martinez as new recruits heading into the summer.

Kwadwo Asamoah. For winning your 12th competitive trophy tonight. Arguably the most decorated Ghanaian footballer in Europe. pic.twitter.com/b8xHm6VBpb — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 9, 2018

The Argentine frontman is set to arrive for his medical in Milan around May 23 and will be joined on his travels by former Inter forward Diego Milito.

It is thought that despite the agreement already said to be in place, Racing Club chiefs are hoping to retain the youngster's services until the final stages of their Copa Libertadores campaign - which concludes at the end of 2018.

However, the Nerazzurri hierarchy are expected to reject their request and force through the move this summer.

You should never underestimate Inter on transfer market even when they have FFP issues & no CL (although that may change next season)- in 2018 they brought in Rafinha on loan with option to buy & are set to welcome Lautaro Martinez & De Vrij — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) May 10, 2018

The duo of reported additions come just days following claims that Inter are also preparing to announce the signing of Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij.

According to reports, the 26-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Champions League chasers earlier in the week.

However, despite speculation being rife regarding the centre back's future, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare insisted to the press the player will play against Nerazzurri when the two sides meet next weekend.

“De Vrij will play until the last match, we trust him,” he said.