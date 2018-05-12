Jose Mourinho Eager to Bring Ajax Star Justin Kluivert to Man Utd This Summer

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Ajax's rising star Justin Kluivert is reportedly favouring a move to Manchester United after Jose Mourinho signalled his intention to lure the 19-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Kluivert, the son of former Barcelona forward Patrick, could be set to land on the Premier League's shores this summer as contract negotiations with the Dutch outfit have broken down following the youngsters sizeable wage demands. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

According to the Guardian, the 19-year-old has demanded to be the highest paid player at the club after asking for a rise to £1.3m-per-year, alongside any future transfer fee to be split between him and his super-agent, Mino Raiola.

However, Ajex's policy strictly limits any player being paid more than €1m so the report claims Kluivert has demanded a significant signing-on fee in response. 

The 19-year-old has scored 13 goals in 56 appearances for Ajax since breaking onto the scene in 2016 and with the Dutch side refusing to meet his contract demands, the forward is now said to be favouring a switch to United. 

Mourinho's interest in Kluivert, however, has placed Anthony Martial's future with the Red Devils in further doubt after a turbulent season for the French forward which has seen the 22-year-old struggle to cement his place in the starting lineup. 


Martial has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Chelsea following a wave of criticism from Mourinho, who appears to be at the end of his tether with the Frenchman following a series of disappointing performances. 

With Romelu Lukaku still nursing an ankle injury which could put his place in the FA Cup final at risk, Mourinho has said that both Martial and the out of favour Marcus Rashford would return against Watford in a bid to get the pair up to speed if required to lead the line against Chelsea at Wembley. 

