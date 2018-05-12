Liverpool Fear Losing Young Star to Germany or Tottenham as Contract Stand-Off Continues

Liverpool are fearful of losing highly-rated youngster Rhian Brewster to the Bundesliga this summer as the striker has yet to sign a professional contract at Anfield.

The 18-year-old is the latest young English player to be linked with a switch to Germany, with Borussia Mönchengladbach leading the race for the Under-17 England World Cup and golden boot winner.

Fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also interested in securing the strikers' services, with Tottenham also lurking, as Brewster will effectively become a free agent once the scholarship deal he signed upon making the move from Chelsea in 2015 expires.

According to The Times, Jurgen Klopp has been on hand to encourage Brewster to put pen to paper on his first lucrative contract in professional football since he turned 18 last month amid fears he will follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, Reece Oxford and Ademola Lookman - who have all secured regular football in Germany.

Klopp is said to consider the striker as an option for Liverpool's first team next season following a stunning campaign with England's Under-17s and at the club's academy, where the 18-year-old is currently sidelined with a ankle injury which is expected to keep him out of action until pre-season.

Liverpool, however, would only be entitled to compensation should Brewster leave whilst on scholarship terms, although the Reds remain hopeful of agreeing to terms with the youngster's representatives.

Klopp, who has allowed Brewster to undergo rehabilitation around the first team, was full of praise for the 18-year-old at the Football Writers' Association earlier this week as he hailed the striker for openly speaking about his experiences with racism.

Klopp said: "Rhian Brewster is just 18 years old. During the past 12 months, Rhian has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in English football. He has grown and risen in status at Liverpool.

"Aged just 17 at the time, and at his own behest, albeit with the support of his family and friends - plus the support of the incredible academy staff at Liverpool - he sat and spoke about racism in modern football with the same power, command and composure that he shows when playing."