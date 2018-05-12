Manchester United Striker 'Confident' of Being Fit in Time for FA Cup Final Clash

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is confident that he'll be fit in time for the Red Devils' FA Cup final clash to Chelsea, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Lukaku had to be withdrawn in the 49th minute in United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last month, and scans later revealed that the 24-year-old had suffered minor ligament damage.

The Belgium international has been recovering in Antwerp and, as per the report, is determined to regain his fitness ahead of the FA Cup clash versus his former side.

United have issued a number of positive statements regarding Lukaku's progress, but Mourinho has admitted that they're still not 100% sure on whether he'll be fit enough to start: although, the Portuguese tactician is hopeful that Lukaku will be involved in some capacity.

"We hope he can play in the final," Mourinho said, as quoted by the report. "He is in Belgium, having his treatment with communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department. We are just waiting to see if it’s possible for him to be involved in the final. If not starting, then at least on the bench."

The striker, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from Everton for a reported £75m fee, is the club's top scorer with 16 goals in 34 Premier League appearances. His absence from the team has coincided with United's recent struggle for goals.

The Red Devils snatched a late winner against Arsenal through Marouane Fellaini, but failed to score against both Brighton and West Ham - although the midweek goalless draw to the Hammers did confirm United's second-placed finish in the table.