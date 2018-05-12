Manchester United Striker 'Confident' of Being Fit in Time for FA Cup Final Clash

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is confident that he'll be fit in time for the Red Devils' FA Cup final clash to Chelsea, according to a report from the Daily Mail

Lukaku had to be withdrawn in the 49th minute in United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last month, and scans later revealed that the 24-year-old had suffered minor ligament damage. 

The Belgium international has been recovering in Antwerp and, as per the report, is determined to regain his fitness ahead of the FA Cup clash versus his former side. 

United have issued a number of positive statements regarding Lukaku's progress, but Mourinho has admitted that they're still not 100% sure on whether he'll be fit enough to start: although, the Portuguese tactician is hopeful that Lukaku will be involved in some capacity. 

"We hope he can play in the final," Mourinho said, as quoted by the report. "He is in Belgium, having his treatment with communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department. We are just waiting to see if it’s possible for him to be involved in the final. If not starting, then at least on the bench." 

The striker, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from Everton for a reported £75m fee, is the club's top scorer with 16 goals in 34 Premier League appearances. His absence from the team has coincided with United's recent struggle for goals. 

The Red Devils snatched a late winner against Arsenal through Marouane Fellaini, but failed to score against both Brighton and West Ham - although the midweek goalless draw to the Hammers did confirm United's second-placed finish in the table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)