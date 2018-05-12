Pep Guardiola Urges Sergio Aguero to Stay at Manchester City Amid Atletico Madrid Links

Pep Guardiola has stated he does not want Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City this summer amid speculation the frontman has attracted interest from former club Atletico Madrid.

The Citizens' all-time top goalscorer - currently on 199 - has indicated in the past he will return to boyhood side Independiente when his contract is up at the Etihad Stadium.





However, the 29-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal with the club earlier in the season, is said to be wanted by Diego Simeone as the Spanish capital outfit draw up alternatives should Antoine Griezmann follow Fernando Torres out of the Wanda Metropolitano exit door during the upcoming transfer window.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

But Guardiola has insisted to The Independent that he does not want Aguero to leave this summer, although the Catalonian admitted he cannot be certain about what the future may hold.

“I think it’s not going to happen,” he said. “My desire, I think it's not going to happen. But I don’t know.

I truly wish I could have joined you on Etihad today, @YayaToure. It was a special day, and I'm glad your teammates and the people could show you the recognition and affection you deserve. It was an honour to have shared so many years and achievements together, mate! #Legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EdElIrGWxa — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 9, 2018

"It’s happened many times in these press conferences, and I said maybe a thousand times: Sergio is going to stay until he decides his time is over.

"I said it last season and this season many times, and I say it today. That’s why I say it isn’t going to happen, but in football, you never know."

Aguero has been absent from the champions' squad during the back end of this season after undergoing knee surgery last month.

However, with it thought that Griezmann could well be on the way to Barcelona this summer and Torres set to end his time at Atleti next weekend, the Manchester City striker is said on the radar of the side he left for the Premier League in 2011.