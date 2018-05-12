REVEALED: Why Liverpool Won't Wear New 2018/19 Kit for UCL Final Clash Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Champions League hopefuls Liverpool won't be wearing their newly unveiled home strip when they face holders Real Madrid in the hotly anticipated final in Kiev on May 26.

While it will be a red vs white affair, the Anfield side won't be permitted to wear their new threads on final day.

They will be showing the new design off against Brighton on Sunday as they play out the last game of the Premier League campaign. However, come May 26, Jurgen Klopp's men will revert to the shirt, shorts and socks they've been wearing all season long.

Why? Well, as the Liverpool Echo notes, UEFA rules state that all clubs are to declare the kits they will be using in the competition at the beginning of every season and changes can't be made.

Furthermore, the Reds are said to be keen on carrying on in the uniform that they wore all the way to the final.

Fans hoping to get their hands on a Champions League final edition of the 2017/19 jersey will be left disappointed due to the shirts selling out a long time ago. As it turns out, this season's popular Liverpool home kit was the most sold shirt in the club's history.

The new kit, though, is already available for purchase and can be bought ahead of the final in Kiev.

