Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid Deal Breaks Down as Los Blancos Refuse to Meet Bayern's Huge Fee

Talks between Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski have broken down due to Bayern Munich's astronomical demands, according to reports in Germany.

The 29-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with it thought this summer could finally be the time the Pole makes the switch to the Spanish capital.

The Bavarians' frontman hired super agent Pini Zahavi as his new representative earlier in the season; further increasing speculation that this term could be the striker's last in Germany.

Mats Hummels on Robert Lewandowski's anger during #KOEFCB: "Maybe he was dissatisfied because he missed so many chances in the first half, or maybe it was the consequences of the game against Real Madrid." #FCBayern — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) May 7, 2018

However, according to Sky Sports, negotiations between both parties have ended, with The Sun claiming the break-down is due to the Bundesliga champions' eye-watering €100m (£88m) fee demands.





Both Lewandowski and Florentino Perez were keen for the move to be pushed through this summer; however, that now seems unlikely.

And Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Kicker, as quoted by Sky Sports, the World Cup-bound talisman will still be part of the Allianz Arena force next year despite recent clashes between the player and the club.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"They do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern," he said. "We have a very good one.

"We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. I am very happy that we still have such a long-term contract. [There's] no need to worry - he will also play next season at Bayern Munich."

Although the Bundesliga's top scorer is seemingly no longer on the table for Real Madrid, agent Zahavi could still play a part in Los Blancos' attacking rebuild this summer.

The Israeli agent is expected to feature in any move involving Neymar after reports claimed the Brazilian was putting things in motion to secure a move to the European champions.