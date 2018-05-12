Roy Hodgson Confident Crystal Palace Can Fend Off Rivals' Interest & Keep Hold of Wilfried Zaha

Roy Hodgson remains confident that Wilfried Zaha will start next season in Crystal Palace colours despite increasing interest from a host of the Premier League's elite.

The 25-year-old has been the shining light in the Eagles' revival from seven straight losses at the start of the season by taking the club to the brink of a top half finish with eight goals and three assists in 28 league appearances.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Zaha's career best return has caught the attention of several clubs in the top flight, and the Eagles are preparing for a series of offers once the transfer window opens for the man who took home the club's Player of the Years award for the third consecutive year, and also became the first Crystal Palace player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award since 2004.

Despite his star continuing to rise and the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool lurking in the shadows, Hodgson remains confident the club can ward off interest to keep Zaha at Selhurst Park.

"He must be very pleased that so many people are mentioning his name. You can't do anything about speculation and it always crops up," Hodgson told Sky Sports.

5 - Wilfried Zaha was directly involved in half of Crystal Palace's league goals in April, scoring four and assisting one of their 10 in total. Excelling. pic.twitter.com/2S5dz8VFJn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2018

"I am quite sanguine about it all, and like the fans and the players, want to keep him, and believe that we will have something quite serious to offer ourselves.





"I don't blame other clubs for coveting him, but I believe he will still be our player next season."

With Zaha's absence through injury in February coinciding with Palace's slump - where they failed to win a match - his importance to the side only became more apparent, and Hodgson is firmly of the belief that there would be no good time to lose their star man.

He added: "I don't want it to happen at all, so there is no good moment to give me where I would be happy.

"I would be very unhappy to see the day he leaves the club, I hope he will be here long after I am."This is his club and he knows how much we and the fans value him."