Tottenham Set to Pocket Massive Windfall if They Beat Liverpool to Third Place

Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur are set to rake in £143m if they can hold onto third place in the Premier League come the end of the season this Sunday.

The Daily Mail have crunched the numbers and reported that the north London outfit would pocket the fourth highest sum of broadcasting revenue, due to 25 of their 38 Premier League matches being shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The figures compiled from official Premier League distribution data state that Spurs will have already earned £79.15m as a TV fee and £29.48m for the number of their Premier League games screened.





They will also accumulate a further £34.92m if they hold onto third place in the table, which they can achieve if they match or better Liverpool's result on Sunday. Spurs will host Leicester, whilst Liverpool host Brighton in the season finale.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This astronomical sum of money further demonstrates the colossal monetary value Premier League participation involves, and why teams in the division below dream of entering England's top flight.





Ahead of the move to their reported £1bn new stadium next season, Spurs posted a profit in their recently published financial results of £41.2m, which just adds to their new Premier League bonanza.

Those numbers prove why money men such as Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis attempt to nail down a top four finish each year, and why failure in League Cups and FA Cups are more of an issue for the fans rather than those behind the scenes, with the businessmen knowing full well that the money lies in a top four finish instead.

The side effect for Spurs' chairman is that he now has no excuses not to back Mauricio Pochettino in helping to bring in players such as Wilfried Zaha and Ryan Sessegnon, who they have been continuously linked with.



