Tottenham Set to Pocket Massive Windfall if They Beat Liverpool to Third Place

By 90Min
May 12, 2018

Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur are set to rake in £143m if they can hold onto third place in the Premier League come the end of the season this Sunday.

The Daily Mail have crunched the numbers and reported that the north London outfit would pocket the fourth highest sum of broadcasting revenue, due to 25 of their 38 Premier League matches being shown live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The figures compiled from official Premier League distribution data state that Spurs will have already earned £79.15m as a TV fee and £29.48m for the number of their Premier League games screened.


They will also accumulate a further £34.92m if they hold onto third place in the table, which they can achieve if they match or better Liverpool's result on Sunday. Spurs will host Leicester, whilst Liverpool host Brighton in the season finale.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This astronomical sum of money further demonstrates the colossal monetary value Premier League participation involves, and why teams in the division below dream of entering England's top flight.


Ahead of the move to their reported £1bn new stadium next season, Spurs posted a profit in their recently published financial results of £41.2m, which just adds to their new Premier League bonanza.

Those numbers prove why money men such as Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis attempt to nail down a top four finish each year, and why failure in League Cups and FA Cups are more of an issue for the fans rather than those behind the scenes, with the businessmen knowing full well that the money lies in a top four finish instead.

The side effect for Spurs' chairman is that he now has no excuses not to back Mauricio Pochettino in helping to bring in players such as Wilfried Zaha and Ryan Sessegnon, who they have been continuously linked with.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)