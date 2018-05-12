VIDEO: Milan Goalkeeper Begs Fans for Unity After Howlers Cost Rossoneri Coppa Italia Final

AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma has asked supporters to 'move on' from the disappointment of their Coppa Italia defeat against Juventus as the Rossoneri prepare for the last two games of the season.

The Italy international made two high-profile mistakes during the final earlier this week, parrying a shot from Douglas Costa into the corner or the net before dropping a straightforward effort at the feet of Medhi Benatia as the Old Lady cruised to a 4-0 win.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

But Donnarumma is eager for supporters to dust themselves off as they prepare for matches against Atalanta and Fiorentina before the end of the season, with Milan looking to secure a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

"Surely, we are all very disappointed. We really wanted to win this game," Donnarumma told Milan TV. "We are sorry for not succeeding, but we must look forward as we have two important matches to play - we must do well in both of them.

"This is the life of a goalkeeper. Mistakes can happen, but I want to move on. Disappointment is normal, but we must move forward because we have two very important games to go.

"We must play in Bergamo with a great desire to do well and respond. I think we are all pumped to do well. I saw the boys in the dressing room this morning and you could feel a positive energy."

Milan travel to Bergamo on Sunday as they look to increase their lead over Atalanta to four points. The Rossoneri then welcome Fiorentina to San Siro on the final day of the season, with La Viola currently sitting just three points behind the Italian giants.