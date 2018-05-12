Wayne Rooney to Miss Final Game of Premier League Season Through Injury as DC United Move Looms

May 12, 2018

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is set to miss the club's final game of the Premier League season through injury.

Sam Allardyce's men travel to West Ham on Sunday but the Daily Mail report that they will be without their top goalscorer and second highest assist maker this season.

Rooney reported for training at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Friday, but left at noon - several hours before the rest of his teammates - amid reports of a summer transfer to Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

The news comes after Sam Allardyce had confirmed in his press conference that Rooney was 'fit and in training' less than two hours before the former Manchester United striker left the training ground. 

The Everton manager was frank in his pre-match press conference when he failed to ensure that Wayne Rooney would be given regular game time at Goodison Park next season.

"I am always comfortable if any player wants to leave or if any player doesn’t want to leave," said Allardyce.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"But let’s put this right, Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave and neither has Wayne had any consultation with me or been in any difficult situation in the time since I’ve been here. We are two adults and we talk. How as a manager can you guarantee anyone to play?

"If they don’t play well, you can’t select them. If they do play well they stay in the team and that’s the simple fact of the matter."

Former England captain Rooney has twelve months left to run on his Everton contract, although the club have an option to extend that by a further year. When asked whether that extension had been triggered, Allardyce was coy on the subject.

"I can’t answer that at present," Allardyce said. "It’s speculation. Until I sit down and discuss everything about the club next week then that’s speculative and I can’t discuss that. Wayne is his own man and whatever he has decided it’s not decided by me — it’s decided by Everton Football Club."

Allardyce has also admitted for the first time that he fears for his job, as he outlined plans for a meeting with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri to discuss his future.

“We’ve got things to sort out, yes. At end of day, we are where we are.

“I can’t speculate or predict what Farhad is thinking or isn’t thinking, I’ll only find out when I see him. I’ve done all I can do. That’s what I’ll say to him. I can’t do any more than that.

"There will be some meeting somewhere along the line next week."

