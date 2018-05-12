Zinedine Zidane Feeds Transfer Speculation by Claiming Neymar & Ronaldo Could Play Together

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that no bedding in period would be required if Neymar was to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, although the Frenchman conceded he is not aware of any talks to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Reports continue to speculate the Brazilian's imminent departure from the French capital, with Madrid widely reported as the next destination for Neymar, who is thought to have his sights set on leaving PSG in the summer - just one year on from his €222m world record move.

Earlier reports claim the Brazilian is growing frustrated with the absence of any challenge in Ligue 1 and is aware of the growing fractures within the squad, resulting in his desire to return to Spain.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Despite wanting to focus on Real Madrid's final league games and their upcoming Champions League final against Liverpool, Zidane yielded to the speculation surrounding Neymar after repetitively being pressed on the issue ahead of his sides' game against Celta de Vigo.

"I don't know if they are negotiating for Neymar," Zidane said, via Mundo Deportivo. "I don't believe so, as what we care about is what we are doing at the moment. I don't get into that, it is for others. We must finish this season well, and the rest will be talked about afterwards. There will be changes for sure, but I am not thinking about that now."

However, after continually being pressed on the issue, Zidane opened up his mind to the thought of the Brazilian within his ranks as he assessed whether Ronaldo and Neymar could play in the same starting eleven.





He added: "Good players are always compatible. "People said I was not compatible with [former France teammate Youri] Djorkaeff. What nonsense! Together we won the World Cup.





"On the pitch good players always get on, off the pitch I don't know, but on the pitch there is always chemistry."

Neymar remains sidelined with a foot injury but his debut campaign in France resulted in a stunning return of 28 goals and 16 assists prior to his season-ending injury sustained in February.