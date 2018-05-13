Barcelona 'Overcome Doubts' & Will Move Ahead With Deal to Sign Gremio Star Arthur

Barcelona will reportedly finalise a deal for Gremio starlet Arthur, which will see the Brazilian arrive in January, after overcoming lingering doubts over his ability to become a mainstay for the club in the years to come.

The La Liga giants were initially questioning their decision to buy Arthur, despite putting down a €4m deposit, but the Blaugrana are now expected to move full speed ahead and trigger the 21-year-old's €30m release clause.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Football Espana, Barcelona are expected to split the release clause into two separate payments by first parting with €11m this summer before paying the final €15m in January.





The deal ensures Arthur remains with Gremio whilst they take part in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Brazil's most promising young talents and prior to signing his pre-contract deal, Arthur revealed the club's former and current Brazilian stars were on hand to give him invaluable insight and advice.

NORBERTO DUARTE/GettyImages

"When the stories started coming out about Barça's rumoured interest, I had a short conversation with Neymar with the national team," he said, via Goal.





"I asked him about Barcelona and he only had praise for the club and the city. He recommended Barcelona to me. After that I spoke with Philippe Coutino on Instagram, who agreed with everything Neymar said. He said that that city is wonderful and it's an excellent club to work at."

Arthur is expected to be one of four new arrivals for Barcelona over the next two-years, alongside Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong and the club's midfielder from the academy Carles Alena - who is set to be promoted to first team duties.

The 21-year-old is said to fit in the Xavi mould, and in his first eight games of the season for Gremio Arthur has notched one goal and provided one assist.