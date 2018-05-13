Chelsea Turn to Attack-Minded Managers to Succeed Antonio Conte in a Bid to Keep Eden Hazard On Side

Chelsea's attempts to keep Eden Hazard on side have infiltrated the club's search for a new manager, with Maurizio Sarri and Luis Enrique instated as the front-runners to replace Antonio Conte as the Blues look to convince the midfielder to stay with an attacking brand of football.

The Blues are said to be fretting over Hazard's future at the club following a turbulent campaign and as a result they have taken the decision to make another managerial change, with the Conte's successor needing to appeal to the Belgium international's attacking flair - as per the Telegraph.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The report claims Hazard and Conte's relationship became strained a long time ago, prompting widespread fear that the 27-year-old would not put pen to paper on an extension beyond 2020 unless a new manager arrived at Stamford Bridge.





Chelsea would, however, be forced to pay Conte up to £9m should the club sack the Italian as the 48-year-old is refusing to quit with one-year remaining on his contract.

I'm happy with either Sarri or Enrique getting appointed. Just think that Enrique is the favorite, people like it or not — Arddi (@FanaticBlue) May 12, 2018

Hazard is understood to be interested in a move to Real Madrid should any interest materialise, but with no approach made by the Spanish giants the Blues remain hopeful that the Belgium star will remain loyal should they hire an attack-minded manager.

Despite all but missing out on Champions League football next season, Roman Abramovich is aware that an attacking impetus brought to the club by either Enrique or Sarri would boost their attempts to secure Hazard on a new £300,000-per-week contract.

The Chelsea board have yet to make a final decision on the former Barcelona manager or the current Napoli boss, but Enrique - who is currently without a job - wants big wages and a sizeable transfer budget.





Meanwhile, there are lingering concerns surrounding Sarri's temperament and his appointment would require Chelsea to part with £7m in compensation to Napoli.

Hazard has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 45 appearances across all competitions in his sixth season at Stamford Bridge.