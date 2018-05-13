Former England Boss Reveals 'Maverick' Player He Would Like to See in England's World Cup Squad

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has revealed that he would seriously consider taking Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to this year's World Cup in Russia if he were still in charge of the Three Lions.

In his most recent Daily Mail article, Hoddle sang the praises of the 26-year-old midfielder, touting him as a wildcard option for an England side who may be looking for something different in midfield this summer.

The central midfielder has shown some genuine signs of improvement under Rafa Benitez this season, scoring two goals and assisting on two others, and Hoddle considers him to be a wild-card option who should be seriously considered for a spot on the plane to Russia.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It might surprise a few people when I say I would take Jonjo Shelvey to the World Cup, as he is a maverick who hasn’t played in qualifying matches.

“The one thing he provides which England lack, with Adam Lallana’s fitness in question, is a pass from midfield which opens doors. He can pick out players with a precisely-weighted ball over the top or a pass threaded through a group of defenders."

Shelvey's lack of recent international experience could end up counting against him when Gareth Southgate selects his provisional squad on Tuesday, but Hoddle thinks that the ex-Liverpool man's creative abilities will convince the current England manager to take a gamble.

AdTech Ad“Shelvey is a player you would bring on for the last 15 minutes. If you need a goal, he can unlock defences and if you’re winning and a team is attacking you, he has the ability to launch a quick counterattack and open a team up."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)