Juventus Weigh Up Candidates for Second Choice Goalkeeper Behind Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus are torn between two possible goalkeepers to sign as back up to Wojciech Szczesny when the Pole replaces Gianluigi Buffon as first choice next season.

Buffon is expected to retire from football at the end of the season after an incredible 23-year career, and former Arsenal keeper Szczesny has done enough in his occasional appearances to be given the chance of replacing him next year.

Football Italia reports that the two keepers being considered are Lazio's Federico Marchetti and Mattia Perin of Genoa.

Marchetti deputised for Buffon as Italy's goalkeeper at the 2010 World Cup but hasn't played for the national team since 2013. He has also fallen behind Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio pecking order.

He has a history of working with Max Allegri, having played under his management at Cagliari. However, at 35-years-old Juventus may reject him in favour of Perin, who is ten years Marchetti's junior.

Perin is the captain and first choice goalkeeper at Genoa, and reports claim that Juventus have already made contact with I Rossoblu over the possibility of a transfer.

It is important that Juventus have a reliable second choice goalkeeper, as nobody knows how Szczesny will cope with the pressure of stepping into Buffon's shoes on a permanent basis.

Juventus have given Szczesny a decent amount of game time this season as they prepare for Buffon's departure. Buffon has played 20 of Juve's Serie A games, keeping 11 clean sheets; Szczesny has played 16 times, with 10 shutouts to his name.

Buffon has been charged by UEFA for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver following Juventus' Champions League exit to Real Madrid, in which Oliver awarded a controversial last minute penalty and sent off Buffon.

The case will be heard on May 31, but Buffon may have retired by then.