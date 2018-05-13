Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's Trip to Levante as Valverde Names Squad for Sunday Clash

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Ernesto Valverde published his squad list ahead of Barcelona's trip to Levante, with the surprise absence of Lionel Messi catching the eye, as Barcelona look to continue their unbeaten league run.

The Argentine superstar was not included in squad, along with Samuel Umtiti out through injury, whilst Sergi Roberto is still suspended after his lash out at Marcelo in the Clasico.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite Messi's absence from the squad, Barcelona's leading goalscorer looks set for his fifth Pichichi Trophy, bringing him level with Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano and one behind the record holder Telmo Zarra.

Barcelona go into the game unbeaten in La Liga, dropping just 18 points all season. However, Levante are in good stead to try and break that record, with Granotas winning their last four home games.

Messi, currently on 34 goals, will miss only his second La Liga game of the season, the first being when his son Ciro was born, forcing him to home match against Malaga.

Andres Iniesta is expected to start Barcelona's last two games ahead of his proposed move to China, and if the Blaugrana veteran can avoid defeat against Levante on Sunday and Real Sociedad next Sunday, Barcelona will become the first ever 'invincible' side in La Liga history.

