Liverpool Consider Monchengladbach Lawsuit as Academy Prospect Nears Anfield Exit

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Liverpool may report Borussia Monchengladbach over an illegal approach for 18-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, who is close to agreeing a deal with the German club.

Brewster has not signed a professional contract with Liverpool but the Reds have triggered the third year of his scholarship deal, meaning that he is not allowed to talk to any other clubs about a possible transfer.

But the Telegraph reports that Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig have been monitoring the situation nonetheless, with both sides having experience of taking young English prospects to the Bundesliga.

West Ham youngster Reece Oxford made a handful of appearances on loan at Monchengladbach this season, while Everton's Ademola Lookman scored in Leipzig's final Bundesliga outing against Hertha Berlin - his fifth in eleven games in Germany.

The possibility of first team appearances is obviously appealing to Brewster, who will struggle to break into a Liverpool team boasting the league's most potent attacking trio.

Brewster is a well-liked member of Liverpool's U-23 team and score five Premier League 2 goals this season before an ankle injury cut his campaign short. Jurgen Klopp singled him out for praise at the Football Writers' Association awards on Thursday, applauding his stance against racism.

“Aged just 17 at the time and at his own behest, he sat and spoke about racism in modern football with the same power, command and composure that he shows when playing," said Klopp in a letter.

Brewster was also part of the England squad that won the 2017 U-17 World Cup, where he was the tournament top scorer with 8 goals, including one in the final against Spain.

This transfer saga is reminiscent of Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City's youth team in similar circumstances to join Borussia Dortmund last year.

