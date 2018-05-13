Liverpool Fans React in Horror as Young Star Linked With Surprise Summer Exit

Liverpool appear resigned to losing one of their brightest young prospects to Borussia Monchengladbach, and Reds fans are not happy about it.

Rhian Brewster has been tipped for a first professional contract next season as Liverpool look to give the Under-17 World Cup winner a place in the first team squad.

However, with such fierce competition for places at Anfield and a proven record of Bundesliga clubs giving a chance to English players, Brewster may be ready to leave England to seek his breakthrough.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Brewster will be inspired by Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City under similar circumstances to get his chance at Borussia Dortmund, and Ademola Lookman, who has scored five goals in eleven games for Monchengladbach on loan from Everton this season.

There may be a case for Monchengladbach to answer in the manner of their approach for Brewster, but this may come too late for Liverpool, with Brewster on the verge of agreeing terms at Borussia-Park.

Naturally, Liverpool fans have not taken well to the idea of losing one of their most talented academy players.

We can’t lose Rhian Brewster this kid is the future of Liverpool. #LFC pic.twitter.com/tF330iyO5T — Jake 🐐 (@JakeFutboI) May 11, 2018

Brightest talent at the club... Off on a free... Absolute farce — Mark (@markcollett1) May 12, 2018

Rather see him stay. Look how Rashford proved himself. Too many players get loaned and it doesn't benefit. Just throw him in. He'll sink or swim. — matty clark (@mattyclark10) May 12, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has proven that he is prepared to give youth a chance, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez becoming first team regulars this season.

Klopp has also tried to give Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke game time, but the goalscoring prowess of Liverpool's regular front three means that breaking into the team as a striker is very difficult, which may be in Brewster's thoughts as he considers his future.

Brewster was the top scorer in England's Under-17 World Cup win last year, scoring eight goals at the tournament including one in the final against Spain.