Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals the Players in His Fantasy Football Team

May 13, 2018

Mohamed Salah has torn up the opposition across the Premier League this season ensuring those who selected him in their Fantasy Football teams have reaped the benefits, and the Liverpool star himself has admitted that even he found it hard not to select himself. 

Following a remarkable campaign which has amassed 31 goals and nine assists, the Premier League Player of the Season has accumulated 292 points fantasy points this year - 64 more than his closest competitor in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (226).

Salah's incredible return is just four short of Luis Suarez's record of 295 set in season 2013/14, where at least a goal or assist in Liverpool's final game of the season against Brighton will see the Egypt international topple the 300 point mark for the first time in the game's history. 

While a host of players are disinterested in the fantasy world, there are also a plethora who are just competitive on a computer screen as they are on the field, and Salah has admitted to being a member of the latter. 

In an interview with an Egyptian TV show, via Reddit user Shawkimamdouh, Salah said: "I have Courtois and Hegazi, had Elneny but sold him. I've also got Firmino, Mane, Vardy, Matic, Hazard, and De Bruyne. I also own myself."

A fearsome attack which would surely amass a stunning amount of points, especially if he triple captained himself on one of his many golden outings. 

Meanwhile, whilst Salah is enjoying his time both on and off field after seemingly collecting every accolade that exists, England Ashes hero Stuart Broad was the top scorer for Gameweek 37 after collecting a stunning 180 points to topple 5,906,071 other players.

Broad had secured 46 points from captaining Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whilst his entire backline all scored double figures, eliciting a hilarious reaction from the England bowler on Instagram.

He wrote: "I enjoyed 8-15 in the Ashes but leading GW37 in #EPL Fantasy Football runs it close as a sporting achievement!"

