Liverpool's Naby Keita Transfer Fee Finalised as Leipzig Batter Hertha to Finish Sixth in Bundesliga

May 13, 2018

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1, that much was known for a while. The transfer fee, however, wasn't set in stone until Saturday afternoon.

Following the German club's failure to qualify for the Champions League, having finished sixth in the Bundesliga, the Reds will be parting with £52.75m when the player makes the long-awaited switch.

As the Liverpool Echo points out, the two clubs had previously agreed on the fee being set based on where Leipzig finished on the league table. A finish of seventh or lower would have seen Liverpool pay £48m, while a top-four seeding would mean that they would have to pay £59m.

Leipzig's 6-2 rout of Hertha Berlin on Saturday was not enough to get them into next season's Champions League. And they will have to settle for the Europa League, a competition they will head into without one of their best players.

They kicked things off rather early on Saturday, going ahead in the second minute of the match through Dayot Upamecano's goal. Hertha equalised two minutes later, but Everton loanee Ademola Lookman put them ahead again in the eight.

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou got on the scoresheet for the Berlin side, but a brace from Jean-Kevin Augustin along with goals from Timo Werner and Bruma put Leipzig out of sight.

Werner is also thought to be a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the German side are unlikely to sell two of their best players in the same summer, although their failure to qualify for Europe's premier competition could see them left without much of a choice.

