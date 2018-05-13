Mauricio Pochettino Insists He'll Stay at Tottenham But Admits 'Tomorrow Is Another Day'

Mauricio Pochettino appeared to give a pretty positive answer about his future when asked in the build up to the final day of the Premier League season.



The Tottenham boss has delivered a top four finish once more this season after overseeing a 1-0 win against Newcastle at Wembley in midweek, but the club will finish trophy-less for 2018/19.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Argentine coach has been linked with an end of season move to Real Madrid this term , particularly when Los Blancos were struggling under Zinedine Zidane earlier on, but there appears to be little chance of that at the moment according to the man himself.



When asked by reporter Kaveh Solhekol if it was 99% certain he could be at the club next season, he replied as quoted by Sky Sports : "I have a three-year contract. I think there's no point talking about that. In football, anything can happen. No one is sure in their job. Today it's 100 per cent (I am here).



Asked Mauricio Pochettino if it was 99% certain that he’d still be Spurs manager next season. He said: “No, today it’s 100%” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 11, 2018

"Today it's 100 per cent because I have a three-year contract here but tomorrow I don't know what is going to happen."

Despite sounding rosy on the face of it, the majority of Spurs fans were simply not buying it and are choosing to focus on how he pointed to the fact that 'tomorrow is another day'. They are very much taking Pochettino's response with a pinch of salt.

The pressure will definitely be on the 46-year-old to guide the club to some silverware next season - if he's still there of course.

As positive as Spurs are in their play and as promising as they are in terms of assembling a team of top quality younger players, the fact remains they still have nothing tangible to show.