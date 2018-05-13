WATCH: Mohamed Salah Breaks Premier League Goalscoring Record

Mohamed Salah has broken the Premier League goalscoring record for a 38-game season, hitting his 32nd goal of the campaign in the first half of Liverpool's final day clash with Brighton.

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Salah went into the match level with Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez on 31 goals, but set his historic mark with a smart finish on the turn from 12 yards out after a clever pass from Dominic Solanke. 

The 25-year-old has now hit 44 goals in all competitions with a Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev still to come - with no Premier League player passing that mark since the league's rejig in 1992, and only Ruud van Nistelrooy matching it. 

Dejan Lovren doubled Liverpool's lead before half time to give the Reds a 2-0 lead and all but guarantee Jurgen Klopp's men a top four finish - especially with Chelsea struggling against Newcastle at St. James' Park. In the end, due to Tottenham's 5-4 win against Leicester City, Liverpool stayed fourth thanks to a 4-0 win against Brighton. A strong victory for the Merseyside team as the Champions League final against Real Madrid awaits in two weeks time. 

The Merseysiders paid just £36.9m to AS Roma for the former Chelsea man in the summer after a couple of good seasons in Italy, and it took the Egyptian no time at all to get back into the rhythm of English football. 

Four goals and an assist in his first six league games got fans excited, and from there the flying forward's form never really dipped - never going more than three games without a goal and peaking with a stunning four goal performance against Watford in March. 

 

