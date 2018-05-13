Paul Pogba Admits to Rowing With Jose Mourinho But Insists It's 'Good' for His Development

Paul Pogba has admitted to rowing with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but says that these disagreements are good for his development as a player.

The two are often seen in apparently heated conversation on the sidelines, and Pogba was dropped by Mourinho for United's Champions League defeat to Sevilla in March, leading many observers to believe that the French midfielder does not get along with his manager.

But Pogba denied this, saying that their disagreements help him to perform better on the pitch.

“Sometimes I see things he doesn’t and sometimes he sees things I can’t," said Pogba, quoted by the Sun. "But it doesn’t mean anything is bad. It’s good.

"You see some images of me talking with the coach. We can disagree but he is still the manager and I am the player. He is the coach, he decides and I accept and I respond on the pitch.”

Pogba has shown glimpses of his best form recently, including two goals in the stunning derby comeback against Manchester City, but the £89m man has not yet fully lived up to his hefty price tag.

City have marched away with the Premier League title, achieving a record top flight points tally as they lead United by 19 points. Pogba admitted that the gulf is a fair reflection of the season.

“The difference in points tells a lot. I always think that in the championship the truth is always there," he said.

“In knockout competitions, in one bad day, sometimes in a lucky or unlucky moment, the truth is not always there."

Pogba was speaking as United prepare to say goodbye to Mourinho's assistant manager Rui Faria, who is ending their 17-year partnership to seek his own managerial career in the Middle East or Turkey.

United finish their league season at home to Watford before next week's FA Cup final against Chelsea.