Report Claims Arsenal Managerial Candidate Would Demand £200m War Chest to Sign 5 New Players

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

A report has claimed that potential Arsenal management candidate Maxi Allegri would demand a £200m budget to sign five top quality players, should he decide to leave Juventus for the Premier League side this summer.

As reported by the Sun, the Italian manager is one of the frontrunners to replace Arsène Wenger at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, but would need to have assurances over the transfer budget available to him before agreeing to the switch. The 50-year-old is believed to be highly interested in the job, but feels that the squad needs much improvement.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The Gunners are set to finish the Premier League season in sixth place, with no silverware after crashing out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

The departure of Wenger after 22 years will be an interesting transition for the club, and his successor may have to prepare for a period of adjustment before seeing the side's fortunes improve.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Arsenal haven't won a Premier League trophy since 2004, but will be hoping that Allegri's recent successes with Juventus in Serie A will prove invaluable in ensuring the club rise to the top again. 

The former Milan boss is set to win four domestic league trophies on the bounce with his current side, having contributed to the club's seven year domination of the Italian top tier.

In other news, the north Londoners are believed to have joined Chelsea and Juventus in the race to sign Napoli's highly rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly

The Senegalese sensation has been a key player in his side's challenge for the Serie A title race this season, and Arsenal could well look to sign the 26-year-old as they look to strengthen their error prone defence.

