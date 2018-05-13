Report Claims Man Utd Will 'Rival Real Madrid' in Neymar Pursuit as PSG Owner Sends Transfer Warning

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a stunning move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, after informing the Brazilian that they will go toe to toe with Real Madrid for his signature this summer. 

Real Madrid have long been considered favourites to land Neymar should he seek a move from the French capital after just one-year following his switch from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198m. 

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The 26-year-old would require United to part with in excess of £200m, but the Red Devils are said to have made it known that they are prepared to pay whatever it takes to bring him to Old Trafford - which includes matching his £30m-per-year wage demands, as per the Mirror


Neymar is understood to have already made his desire to leave PSG known after enduring a turbulent year with the French outfit, both on and off the field. 

Real Madrid believe they are leading the race to sign the superstar forward, but the Red Devils believe they have the upper hand in any negotiations as they have a working relationship with Neymar Santos senior, a United fan who would love his son to play at the Theatre of Dreams. 

Whilst Neymar's father has tasked super agent Pini Zahavi to seal the move to Real Madrid, PSG CEO and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ruled out any such move.

Al-Khelaifi told reporters, as quoted by ESPN journalist Jonathan Johnson: “He will 2000% be here next season. The Spanish press are for the Spanish clubs. You (the French press)...That is a question mark.”

The speculation around Neymar's future is unlikely to dissipate as the transfer window looms large but with a contract to be fulfilled and a new world record fee required to prise him away, Al-Khelaifi is seemingly feeling very confident of holding on to his star man.

