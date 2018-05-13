Swansea Reject Linked With Surprise Return to the Premier League Next Season With Wolves

By 90Min
May 13, 2018

After enduring a miserable loan spell at Swansea City this season, Bayern Munich prodigy Renato Sanches may be making a return to the Premier League as soon as next season.

According to Portuguese paper Diário de Notícias, Sanches may be the subject of a pursuit from newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers either as a loanee or on a permanent deal.

If Wolves were to offer to loan the Portuguese youngster they would be expected to pay his full £2m wages. Bayern, however, would be leaning towards the permanent sale of Sanches for a reported fee of £20m.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

After falling out of favour at the Allianz Arena, Sanches opted to make the switch from Munich to Swansea in an attempt to gain some more regular playing time under the Swan's previous manager Paul Clement.

However, the 20-year-old struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and he soon found himself falling down the pecking order at the Liberty Stadium. Despite being crowned Europe's 'Golden Boy' in 2016, things have only gone rapidly downhill.

These rumours come after a turbulent week for Sanches, who was criticised heavily by Swansea's soon to be leaving manager Carlos Carvahal after a Twitter controversy involving the midfielder caused significant backlash amongst Swansea supporters.

Speaking to the BBC, Carvahal said "They put things in their hands that are not football and they think they are doing a good thing. But they are doing one of the more stupid things in the world.

"He knows he has had a very bad season.


"In the time I have been here, I can say he is not at the level he was before at Benfica; but he is building and we thought we could push him to that level he played at before. But when he got the injury that finished again."

Sanches has appeared in 16 total matches across all competitions for Bayern and Swansea this season, garnishing just one assist and no goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)