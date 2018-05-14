Arsenal Forward Continues to Feel Brunt of Fan Frustrations as Supporters Call for Summer Exit

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Poor Alex Iwobi just can't seem to win over the vocal contingent of Arsenal fans on social media.

The Arsenal academy graduate was handed a start in Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of the Gunners, where the 22-year-old once again failed to impress the Arsenal fan base. 

Arsenal managed to send Wenger off with a victory against Huddersfield Town - their first away win of 2018. Wenger's men were forced to grind out the result as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's close range finish was all that separated the two sides. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Earlier in the week many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Alex Iwobi following a poor showing in his side's 3-1 defeat to Leicester City

These fans are back at it again, but this time many of them have had enough. Some are calling for Iwobi's performance against Huddersfield to be his last in an Arsenal shirt.

 

Calls for Iwobi to be sold in the summer seem harsh. While arguably putting in a lacklustre shift again on the final day of the season the Nigeria international has put in some decent performances this season, albeit inconsistently (he has three goals and five assists in 26 league matches this season).

Iwobi also seems to be improving in a more central role as opposed to playing out on the wings. Perhaps a spell on loan could do the player some good, at a club where he can start regularly and improve his craft. 

