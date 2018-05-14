Arsenal Forward Continues to Feel Brunt of Fan Frustrations as Supporters Call for Summer Exit

Poor Alex Iwobi just can't seem to win over the vocal contingent of Arsenal fans on social media.

The Arsenal academy graduate was handed a start in Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of the Gunners, where the 22-year-old once again failed to impress the Arsenal fan base.

Arsenal managed to send Wenger off with a victory against Huddersfield Town - their first away win of 2018. Wenger's men were forced to grind out the result as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's close range finish was all that separated the two sides.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Earlier in the week many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Alex Iwobi following a poor showing in his side's 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

These fans are back at it again, but this time many of them have had enough. Some are calling for Iwobi's performance against Huddersfield to be his last in an Arsenal shirt.

Iwobi finally out. Disasterclass on the wings and another disasterclass at 10. #afc #HUDARS — Arsenal Fan (@ResurgentRambo) May 13, 2018

Let’s hope this is Iwobi’s last game in an Arsenal shirt 😀 #afc — ULunat (@Lunat007) May 13, 2018

Iwobi won some raffle to play for #afc — K A M A U (@bkugly) May 13, 2018

Iwobi starting to let Wenger down one last time. — Aido (@HandofHenry) May 13, 2018

Watching Iwobi play football hurts me physically. #afc — Shamir Nair (@ShamirNair) May 13, 2018

Iwobi not good enough

Send him out on loan for half a season

He needs to toughen up — 4everapplegrape (@4everapplegrape) May 13, 2018

Calls for Iwobi to be sold in the summer seem harsh. While arguably putting in a lacklustre shift again on the final day of the season the Nigeria international has put in some decent performances this season, albeit inconsistently (he has three goals and five assists in 26 league matches this season).

Iwobi also seems to be improving in a more central role as opposed to playing out on the wings. Perhaps a spell on loan could do the player some good, at a club where he can start regularly and improve his craft.