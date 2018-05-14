Aubameyang Admits Surprise & Sadness at Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Departure Following January Arrival

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he joined the club under the impression that Arsène Wenger would remain in charge in north London "for years" after his move.





The clinical Gabonese striker moved to the Emirates in January after falling out of favour with Borussia Dortmund, and the £56m striker has been able to carry on his fantastic goalscoring form with the Gunners, setting a club record as the fastest ever player to reach double figures.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But Aubameyang has revealed that Wenger's decision to step down as the club's manager this summer came as a surprise, conceding that sudden decisions like this are just a part of modern football.





"I thought he would be at Arsenal for years," Aubameyang told Standard Sport. "But this is life. This is football. Sometimes you never know. But I was happy to play for him. I learned a lot in not a lot of time to work with him. I am happy to be here.

Aubameyang with double figures in the Bundesliga and Premier League this season. What a striker. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) May 13, 2018

"Yesterday was important for us because it was the last game for the boss. It was important to win this game for him. It was special."

Despite only playing his first game for the club in February, Aubameyang has finished the season on 10 goals in the Premier League - a tally that is just one less than Chelsea's high profile summer signing, Álvaro Morata.

Fans in north London are understandably excited ahead of the new season. Aubameyang has formed a fruitful partnership with Alexandre Lacazette in recent months, and Arsenal will have a new man in charge of the club for the first time in 22 years.